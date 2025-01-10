Commanders vs. Buccaneers Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream, and What's at Stake
The No. 3 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders in the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs. This game is a rematch of a Week 1 showdown that ended in a 37-20 Buccaneers' win, but both teams have changed since that early season matchup. Particularly the Commanders, who have rallied behind the cool of likely Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.
What's at Stake in Commanders at Buccaneers?
The winner of this game will advance to the divisional round of the playoffs, and continue to fight for a chance to win the Super Bowl. The loser will see their season end swiftly.
If the Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend, the Buccaneers will head to Lincoln Financial Field in the divisional round. If the Buccaneers win and the Eagles lose, the Buccaneers will host a second straight game, taking on the highest remaining seed.
If the Commanders win and the Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, or Minnesota Vikings win in the wildcard round, the Commanders would face the Detroit Lions in the divisional round. If the Eagles lose in the wildcard round, the Commanders would face either the Rams or Vikings on the road.
How to Watch Commanders at Buccaneers
Commanders-Buccaneers will air on NBC, Peacock, Universo, and Telexitos. The game can also be streamed on Youtube TV, NFL+, or the Fubo TV app. The game will take place on Sunday, Jan. 12.
The game will be called by the typical Sunday Night Football crew, with an announcing team of Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (reporter).
What Time Does Commanders at Buccaneers Kickoff?
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
8 p.m.
Central
7 p.m.
Mountain
6 p.m.
Pacific
5 p.m.