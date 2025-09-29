Commanders continue road struggles in loss vs. Falcons
The Washington Commanders are heading home disappointed after a 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on the road.
The Commanders are 2-2 to start the season with both wins coming at home and each loss coming on the road. Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota spoke about the team's struggles to start on the road.
“We've got to kind of look at it ourselves and reflect on it and do better. But for us, just got to be better on third down - stay on the field, help our defense out. It's one of those things when you're three-and-out early, momentum shifts to them, and they took advantage of it," Mariota said.
Commanders road struggles continue vs. Falcons
The Commanders were down 10-0 after the first quarter and had to battle from behind all afternoon long.
While the effort was valiant, it wasn't enough to pull out a victory. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is eager to find the solution for these poor starts on the road.
"I don't know yet, but we're going to dig in for sure. The reason being – I don't have it yet, obviously, I'd already hit it – but we just have to make sure we can hit the gas early. I didn't feel that going into preparation or any of that, but the results are what they are. We’ve got to make sure we can find our edge and make sure that weigh’s different and feels different and feels aggressive at the start," Quinn said.
The Commanders continue their road trip in Week 5 against the 3-1 Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, so they will have to figure out how to combat these struggles.
If they can get off to a strong start next week, they could have a chance to pick up their first road win against the Chargers.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Chargers is scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
