Commanders take step back in loss vs. Falcons

The Washington Commanders couldn't get the job done against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambles during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons.
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambles during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are heading back home disappointed after a 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Commanders were down several key players coming into the game, including quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, but they failed to quit against the Falcons, who were fresh off of being shutout and needed to make a statement.

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt runs during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons
Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt runs during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Commanders struggle in loss vs. Falcons

The Falcons started off strong with a 10-0 lead after a pair of scoring drives in the first quarter, forcing the Commanders to play from behind all afternoon long. While the Commanders kept things close thanks to a Luke McCaffrey touchdown, they couldn't get past the Falcons, who continued to make plays to keep them out in front.

The one time the Commanders got closer to a victory came in the third quarter when second-year cornerback Mike Sainristil had an interception that put Washington in field goal range. The kick put the Commanders within a score, but the Falcons responded with 10 points on two drives to end the game in the fourth quarter.

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for 156 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was the leading rusher with 59 yards on seven carries. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel led the team in receiving with six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders are back in action in Week 5 as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites.

