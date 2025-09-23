Commanders rookie making strong impression on Dan Quinn
Washington Commanders rookie offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is still getting the hang of life in the NFL.
After struggling in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, Conerly showed improvement in the team's latest win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“I thought it was a good day. Of the three games, I thought it was his best one. I thought this one and the [New York] Giants one were the two best to go through it," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said. You see the movements also, the guy can pull, he can get on like sometimes you could just say just in one phase, but he's had a hell of a matchup for his first three games to go into it. And sometimes you go, and you learn through the fights and where do you grow?
"And I would say like, it's cool to see the game that didn't go well a week ago and then grow from it, get the lessons. How do I get better against a fantastic player. Did it all go great? No, but there was a lot to like, and that's what you're looking for as a coach, are you, are we learning? Are you growing or are you stuck in the blender? And so, for him, the growth at times is tough and it sucks when you go through it. But there's also, when you come through the other way saying you gain some confidence to say, okay, this is some of the highest levels that you go to and you grow and you keep digging in.”
Conerly getting better for Commanders
The Commanders are excited to see what they have from Conerly as he gets more experience in the NFL. There's a reason the Commanders took him in the first round and the team hopes he can be one of the top pillars on offense for years to come.
He still has a long way to go, but small improvements throughout the first few weeks of the season are promising to see.
Conerly and the Commanders are back in action in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons.
