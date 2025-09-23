Commanders place safety on IR as secondary struggles continue
There is another major blow to a Washington Commanders secondary that has already struggled to find stability and consistency.
The Commanders placed safety Will Harris on injured reserve Monday the team announced.
Harris will be required to miss at least four games, though his recovery could take much longer and may keep him sidelined until late in the regular season, if he is able to return at all.
Harris’ Injury and What It Means
Harris exited Sunday’s win in the second half after suffering what was quickly confirmed to be a serious leg injury. By Monday, the Commanders made it official, moving him to IR with a fractured fibula. While league rules require a minimum four-game absence, this type of injury often carries a much longer timeline, meaning Washington could be preparing to play the rest of the season without him.
His absence leaves a significant void. Harris had emerged as a steady presence in the secondary, providing physicality in the run game and leadership on the back end. Losing that experience at a time when the unit is already banged up puts even more pressure on a group that has not lived up to expectations through the first three weeks.
Safety Struggles Pile Up
Even before Harris’ injury, the Commanders’ safety play had been underwhelming. Missed tackles, lapses in coverage, and a lack of turnovers have defined the group’s early performance. Percy Butler’s hip injury on Sunday only makes matters worse, further thinning the depth chart.
The coaching staff has been vocal about wanting more impact from the safety position, but so far it has not materialized. Opposing quarterbacks have been able to attack the middle of the field with ease, and explosive plays have too often come at the expense of miscommunication or poor angles from the safeties.
In response to the growing need, Washington signed veteran Darnell Savage on Monday, but the move feels more like a short-term patch than a permanent solution. Savage brings experience, but he will need to quickly adapt if he’s going to help turn things around.
For now, the Commanders are left with more questions than answers. Head coach Dan Quinn and his staff must find ways to scheme around their secondary’s weaknesses, because the upcoming stretch of games will test Washington’s ability to hold up in coverage without Harris anchoring the back end.
