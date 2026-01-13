Commanders get bad report card grade from analyst, but they deserve it

The Washington Commanders did not have the season that they were hoping for in 2025.

The team finished 5-12 after going 12-5 a year ago, and are one of the eight worst teams in the league. Their high expectations coming into the season coupled with their disappointing finish prompted Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano to give them an F in his yearly report card.

"All hope was lost after Daniels injured his left elbow in garbage time during a 38–14 loss to the Seahawks in Week 9. Daniels missed the next three games before injuring his elbow again in a 31–0 blowout to Minnesota—another low moment for this franchise. Daniels was then shut down for the season, playing in only seven games after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024," Manzano wrote.

"If Daniels stays healthy next year, this team will have a chance to at least remain competitive. But the patchwork roster this organization put together in coach Dan Quinn’s first season came crashing down in 2025, exposing the lack of young talent in Washington. It also doesn’t help that the team is short on draft picks after the trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. It would be surprising if Samuel is back for another season. Washington needs to prioritize adding youth and searching for ways to acquire draft picks. Expect a fire sale in the offseason."

Commanders all put on notice

The Commanders don't have much wiggle room after struggling mightily this season, so that makes the upcoming offseason an important one for the franchise.

The Commanders will also have to inject some youth into the roster because they were one of the oldest in the NFL this season. It's no surprise that one of the oldest teams in the NFL were also the most injured in the league.

The Commanders have the tools to become a playoff contender once again, but they will have to make a couple of pivots in order to make that happen and turn that F into an A.

