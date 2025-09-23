Commanders offensive line look sharp, but Dan Quinn isn't ready to commit
The Washington Commanders made some adjustments this week on the offensive line, giving Andrew Wylie and Chris Paul some action at guard.
Wylie and Paul replaced Nick Allegretti and Brandon Coleman on the offensive line and it yielded positive results. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn praised the pair after their performance.
“I was pleased with Chris inside, the strength of him and that we knew that going into camp and where it was and all four of the guards like we're just still kind of in the early days with Chris and Andrew and [G] Nick [Allegretti] and [G] Brandon [Coleman] to go," Quinn said.
"And so, it may take a little bit of time to sort itself out to go, but to see Chris, he deserved that chance to go battle for it. I thought he had an excellent camp, and he was ready to go fight and not going to say throw his hat in the ring like that cliche, but like, he was really ready to go prove himself and execute and do that at a high level."
Commanders still uncertain on offensive line
Despite the strong showing from Wylie and Paul, Quinn isn't ready to commit to them as the long-term starters. He teased the idea that the team could still make changes on the offensive line.
“I don’t know if it'd be comfortable or that way to go. I mean, honestly having the same group together and calls and working together, I think sometimes you just have to make sure, like the competition's the central part of it to make sure that's how we're going to get down and do things," Quinn said.
"And if you don't live that, then I think it's just a sign on the wall that you don't. And so, we wanted to make sure, hey, if this takes some time to work itself out, we're committed to doing that. All of the guys, not just O-line, but all the players."
The Commanders want consistency, but they need to have some form of competition to sharpen the iron from the backups.
Injuries also happen during the season, so starters and second-stringers need to stay alert at all times.
It will be intriguing to see who starts in the trenches in Week 4 when the Commanders take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
