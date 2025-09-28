Commanders' Luke McCaffrey strikes early vs. Falcons
The Washington Commanders are getting a boost from their wide receivers with Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown sidelined with injuries.
Luke McCaffrey found the end zone hauling in a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota.
The score cut the Falcons’ lead to 10-7 with 11:22 remaining in the second quarter and gave Washington some much-needed momentum.
READ MORE: Commanders DC opens up about upcoming matchup against Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.
McCaffrey’s Big Moment
For McCaffrey, the touchdown was a huge moment. The wideout has quietly been carving out a role in the Commanders’ offense, and this score showed why coaches are high on him. Running a sharp route inside the red zone, McCaffrey gave Mariota a clean window and secured the catch in traffic for six points.
It’s a small sample, but McCaffrey has proven early that he can be more than just depth on the roster. His ability to move around in the formation and make himself available has been valuable for Mariota, who is starting his second straight game with Jayden Daniels still sidelined.
Red zone efficiency has been an area Washington has wanted to improve, and getting contributions from a young receiver like McCaffrey is a step in the right direction.
What It Means for Washington
The Commanders have been forced to adjust without McLaurin, who remains out with a quad injury, and Noah Brown also sidelined. That has put more responsibility on Deebo Samuel and Jaylin Lane, but now McCaffrey has added himself to the list of players the offense can rely on.
Lane has already made his mark on special teams, and Samuel’s versatility continues to be a factor, but having another target emerging in the passing game is huge for Washington’s balance. With Mariota looking comfortable against his former team, the Commanders’ offense showed it can still generate playmaking even while short-handed.
McCaffrey’s touchdown may only be one play in a long game, but it represented something bigger: growth. If Washington can keep getting production from its young receivers, it will help them stay competitive in the NFC while waiting for their stars to return.
READ MORE: How to watch Commanders vs. Falcons: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 3 keys for Commanders to beat Falcons
• Commanders offensive line look sharp, but Dan Quinn isn't ready to commit
• Commanders rookie making strong impression on Dan Quinn
• Commanders place safety on IR as secondary struggles continue