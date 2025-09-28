Commander Country

3 keys for Commanders to beat Falcons

Here are the three things the Washington Commanders must do to beat the Atlanta Falcons in their week 4 matchup.

Darius Hayes

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn waves while walking onto the field prior to the Commanders' game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn waves while walking onto the field prior to the Commanders' game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for their Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, and it’s shaping up to be a big test.

Washington will once again be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, who will miss his second straight game due to a knee injury.

That puts Marcus Mariota in the spotlight as he starts against his former team, with a chance to put together a revenge game of sorts.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1)
Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) looks on before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Wide Receivers Stepping Up Without McLaurin and Brown

One of the biggest storylines heading into this game is the Commanders’ depth at wide receiver. With Terry McLaurin sidelined by a quad injury and Noah Brown also out, Washington is leaning on the rest of its group to carry the load. That means Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffery, and Chris Moore will be heavily involved in the passing game and on special teams.

Samuel had a quiet day as a receiver in Week 3, finishing with just 11 yards, but he was explosive on special teams, ripping off a 69-yard return. Luke McCaffery flashed his potential with three catches for 56 yards, showing that he can step up in bigger moments. Rookie Jaylin Lane had the breakout performance, recording 127 punt return yards and a touchdown, earning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Lane is becoming a difference-maker with the ball in his hands, and that energy could carry over to the offense.

For Mariota, who is looking to stay efficient and avoid mistakes, spreading the ball around will be key. Without McLaurin’s consistency as a go-to target, it will take a collective effort from the wideouts to keep the chains moving and open up opportunities downfield.

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22)
Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Run the Ball

If the Commanders are going to win this game, they need to stick to what they’ve done best so far — run the football. Washington is averaging 157.3 rushing yards per game, second in the NFL, and has been dominant on the ground even after losing Austin Ekeler for the season.

In last week’s win over the Raiders, Washington piled up 201 rushing yards with contributions from Chris Rodriguez, Jeremy McNichols, Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt, Deebo Samuel, and Mariota. At one point, they had 174 yards rushing by halftime, their most in 15 years. Replicating that type of performance would put serious pressure on the Falcons’ defense.

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2)
Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) cannot make a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Fix the Pass Defense

On the other side of the ball, the Commanders’ biggest challenge is their pass defense. Washington has given up the third-most yards per pass in the league, and the secondary has been inconsistent to start the year. Marshon Lattimore, Mike Sainristil, and Quan Martin all need to step up against Michael Penix Jr. and a Falcons offense that can make plays through the air. Falcons will look to cover and stop the effectiveness of wideout Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts The pass rush, led by veterans Preston Smith and Von Miller, has to get home to help out the back end.

If Washington can control the clock with its run game and force Penix into mistakes, it will give Mariota the best chance to leave Atlanta with a big win against his old squad.

Darius Hayes
