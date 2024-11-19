Cooper Rush's Interception vs. Texans Had Entire ‘ManningCast' Crew in Disbelief
Cooper Rush got off to a rocky start on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans, throwing an interception to Derek Stingley on a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb during the Cowboys' second drive of the game.
There seemed to be some sort of miscommunication between Lamb and Rush on the play, as the throw from Dallas's quarterback was well off the mark.
After Rush's throw sailed past Lamb and into the hands of Stingley, the entire ManningCast crew—consisting of Eli Manning, Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick—expressed their surprise over the errant throw.
"Oh no," said Eli.
"Oh my god," said Belichick.
"What are we doing?" asked Peyton. "Speaking of not being on the same page. Does CeeDee, does he stop? He got hit... He ran into [the safety]."
As Lamb attempted to run his route, he collided with safety Jimmie Ward. Because of that, Lamb wasn't at the spot where Rush expected him to be, resulting in the ugly interception. Both Rush and Lamb looked frustrated while walking off the field, potentially having been hoping for a flag.