Cordarrelle Patterson Announces His Own Release From Steelers With Funny Tweet
Cordarrelle Patterson broke the news that he's now an NFL free agent in one of the funniest ways possible.
Ahead of what would have been the veteran running back's second campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patterson announced his own release during training camp in a funny, self-deprecating tweet.
"Breaking news," Patterson wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!"
NFL reporter Tom Pelissero reposted Patterson's tweet, which further proves his release was, in fact, real.
Patterson, 34, signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in April 2024 and recorded just 135 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns (along with 80 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown) in 13 games last season. The four-time All-Pro also served as a kick returner for the Steelers, and currently holds the NFL record for most kickoff returns for a touchdown with nine.
But, just over a month away from the start of the 2025 season, it looks like the versatile ball-carrier is on the market again after a short stint with his sixth team in the league. At least Patterson seems to be having some fun with the news of his release, rather than sulking about it.