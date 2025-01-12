Cordarrelle Patterson Lashes Out After Not Playing in Steelers Playoff Loss
Cordarrelle Patterson is clearly not happy about his usage from the weekend.
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back didn't see the field during the team's 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens during wild card weekend. On Saturday during the loss, the Steelers only ran the ball 11 times, with three of those coming from quarterback Russell Wilson.
On Sunday morning, Patterson took to Instagram and posted a story that showed snow piled up. On it he wrote, "Guess I'll shovel snow since I can't touch the field n sh*t."
In 13 games this season, Patterson gained 135 yards on 32 carries (4.2 yards per carry), while adding 12 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. A four-time All-Pro as a kick returner, the 33-year-old didn't have much of a role in Pittsburgh this season. It's clear he thought he should have seen some action against the Ravens.
Baltimore dominated and controlled Pittsburgh for most of Saturday's contest. The Ravens racked up 464 yards of total offense against the Steelers' 280, and won the time of possession battle by more than 19 minutes.
Patterson signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Steelers before the season.