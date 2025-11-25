Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Had Blunt Message About Recent Drops Ahead of Chiefs Game
The Cowboys earned one of the most impressive wins of Week 12, coming back from a 21–0 deficit to defeat the Eagles and move to 5-5-1 on the season. While it was a thrilling victory, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb acknowledged he was disappointed with his performance after he dropped multiple passes.
Lamb’s drops against the Eagles included a drop on third-and-goal that would’ve given the Cowboys a go-ahead touchdown. The Cowboys walked away with no points on that drive, but, fortunately for Lamb, were still able to win the game in the end. Lamb is now up to seven drops on the season, the second-most in the league.
“Just find ways to get better. You want to be solution oriented. You’re not really dwelling much on the problem. Granted, we know the problem, I need to catch the f---ing ball,” Lamb told reporters on Tuesday.
Lamb also noted he’s got to stay focused on his fundamentals. “It’s really just lack of focus on my end,” he said. “Honestly, just thinking of doing two before one. There’s been plenty of that going on, and by that I mean I’m thinking about my next move before catching the ball and things of that nature.”
As the Cowboys prepare for their upcoming game against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving, they remain as confident as ever in Lamb.
"You can go past those drops real easily when you look at what he's done and then you look at what he is.” owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “... He can catch a football, so we're not going to worry about that."
Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Lamb, “He’s got that look in his eye and he’s ready to go play and he loves the bright lights. He’s an incredible football player and he’s got that look in his eye that means business. ... There’ll be plenty of balls going to 88 on Thursday afternoon.”
The last time Lamb had several drops against the Eagles in Week 1, he responded the following week with nine catches for 112 yards in an overtime win over the Giants. Quarterback Dak Prescott is similarly expecting a “huge” game from Lamb this week.
“Just go back and look at the career,” Prescott said. “Any game that maybe he’s not [played] to his standard or had a drop here or it’s been a frustrating game, the way he’s responded has been unquestionable. I know earlier this year it was the same way.”