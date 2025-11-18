Cowboys Coach Quickly Made Up With George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb After Benching
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer sent a message to receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on Monday night. When Dallas took on the Raiders on Monday Night Football, neither receiver was in the starting lineup, for disciplinary reasons.
Shortly after Lisa Salters reported to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman that Lamb and Pickens had sat out the first drive because of the coach's decision, they were back in the lineup making plays. By the Cowboys’ third drive of the game, Pickens and Lamb were both involved. On the fourth drive Lamb scored a touchdown.
As the offense was celebrating an score in the first half on the sideline, Schottenheimer went over to Lamb and Pickens on the bench and gave them big hugs and there were smiles all around.
Whatever happened to force Schottenheimer's hand before the game, winning football always wins out. By the time of the hug, the Cowboys offense was cooking and the receiving tandem was heavily involved. No wonder everyone was in such a good mood.