Cowboys Announce Halftime Performer for 2025 Thanksgiving Game

Dallas will play Kansas City on Thanksgiving this year.

Brigid Kennedy

The Cowboys play every year on Thanksgiving.
Rapper-turned-country-star Post Malone will headline the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving halftime show, the team announced Sunday.

"I'm from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years," Post Malone said in a statement. "It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people."

The annual Thanksgiving show marks the launch of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

"The Red Kettle Campaign is more than a tradition—it's a lifeline," added Charlotte Jones, Cowboys chief brand officer and co-owner. "Every ring of a bell is a reminder that small acts of generosity can spark real joy. We're proud to stand with The Salvation Army once again and are so excited for our biggest fan, Post Malone, to share his immense talent and energy with fans nationwide."

In his music career, Post Malone has racked up 11 Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards and 18 Grammy Award nominations. He released his first country album, F-1 Trillion, in August 2024.

The Cowboys will play this year's Thanksgiving game vs. the Chiefs, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 27.

List of Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime performers

Post Malone's performance will mark the 29th iteration of the Cowboys' Thanksgiving halftime show. Here's a look at who took the stage before him:

Performer

Year

Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll

2024

Dolly Parton

2023

Jonas Brothers

2022

Luke Combs

2021

Kane Brown

2020

Ellie Goulding

2019

Meghan Trainor

2018

Thomas Rhett

2017

Eric Church

2016

Luke Bryan

2015

Pitbull

2014

Selena Gomez

2013

Kenny Chesney

2012

Enrique Iglesias

2011

Keith Urban

2010

Daughtry

2009

Jonas Brothers

2008

Kelly Clarkson

2007

Carrie Underwood

2006

Sheryl Crow

2005

Destiny's Child

2004

Toby Keith

2003

LeAnn Rimes

2002

Creed

2001

Jessica Simpson, Billy Gilman

2000

Clint Black

1999

Randy Travis

1998

Reba McEntire

1997

