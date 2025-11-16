Cowboys Announce Halftime Performer for 2025 Thanksgiving Game
Rapper-turned-country-star Post Malone will headline the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving halftime show, the team announced Sunday.
"I'm from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years," Post Malone said in a statement. "It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people."
The annual Thanksgiving show marks the launch of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.
"The Red Kettle Campaign is more than a tradition—it's a lifeline," added Charlotte Jones, Cowboys chief brand officer and co-owner. "Every ring of a bell is a reminder that small acts of generosity can spark real joy. We're proud to stand with The Salvation Army once again and are so excited for our biggest fan, Post Malone, to share his immense talent and energy with fans nationwide."
In his music career, Post Malone has racked up 11 Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards and 18 Grammy Award nominations. He released his first country album, F-1 Trillion, in August 2024.
The Cowboys will play this year's Thanksgiving game vs. the Chiefs, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 27.
List of Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime performers
Post Malone's performance will mark the 29th iteration of the Cowboys' Thanksgiving halftime show. Here's a look at who took the stage before him:
Performer
Year
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll
2024
Dolly Parton
2023
Jonas Brothers
2022
Luke Combs
2021
Kane Brown
2020
Ellie Goulding
2019
Meghan Trainor
2018
Thomas Rhett
2017
Eric Church
2016
Luke Bryan
2015
Pitbull
2014
Selena Gomez
2013
Kenny Chesney
2012
Enrique Iglesias
2011
Keith Urban
2010
Daughtry
2009
Jonas Brothers
2008
Kelly Clarkson
2007
Carrie Underwood
2006
Sheryl Crow
2005
Destiny's Child
2004
Toby Keith
2003
LeAnn Rimes
2002
Creed
2001
Jessica Simpson, Billy Gilman
2000
Clint Black
1999
Randy Travis
1998
Reba McEntire
1997