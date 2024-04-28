Sports Illustrated Analyst Gives Cowboys Poor Grade For Their 2024 NFL Draft Selections
Dallas was looking for the 2024 draft to replace players in key positions after exits from the team due to free agency or front office roster and salary cap management.
The roster gaps were created by the following post-season moves:
- Tyron Smith, the starting left tackle and Tyler Biadasz, the starting center, departed.
- Michael Gallup, the starting wide receiver, was released in a salary cap move.
- Tony Pollard, the starting running back, signed a 3 year $24M deal with Tennessee.
- Starting defensive lineman Dorace Armstrong left to sign with the rival Commanders.
- Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch retired
- Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is as a free agent
Pre-draft, the consensus was that the team needed to focus on securing its offensive line, adding a starting running back, adding depth to the defensive tackle and linebacker positions, and a receiver to replace Gallup's workload.
Sports Illustrated scribe Matt Verderame did not feel that the Cowboys fulfilled their draft expectations, writing that "Dallas’s continued insistence on behaving and drafting like a team that has already won something of consequence is puzzling." SI gave the Cowboys draft a D+ grade.
SI identified the selection of tackle Guyton as a player with a ton of potential to be very good, but more of a project on a team that needs to win now, stating "Guyton may have the highest upside of any tackle in this class, but owner Jerry Jones has to consider who benefits from a longer-term project when everyone on his staff is being held to the fire this year. There needs to be some thought put into Guyton’s long-term development. "
See below for the Cowboys selection in each round of the NFL Draft.
- Round 1 • Pick 29 (29) • OT Tyler Guyton
- Round 2 • Pick 24 (56) • EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
- Round 3 • Pick 9 (73) • G Cooper Beebe
- Round 3 • Pick 24 (87) • LB Marist Liufau
- Round 5 • Pick 39 (174) • CB Caelen Carson
- Round 6 • Pick 40 (216) • WR Ryan Flournoy
- Round 7 • Pick 13 (233) • OT Nathan Thomas
- Round 7 • Pick 24 (244) • DT Justin Rogers
