Colin Cowherd pinpoints exactly what's wrong with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys may be the proudest franchise in the NFL and one of the strongest contenders in their conference. They've also become a punchline in recent years due to their repeated failures in the playoffs. Head coach Mike McCarthy's losses in the postseason are getting the attention now, but the problem goes back further and deeper for this organization.
Despite consistently having one of the best rosters in the league, the Cowboys are just 2-5 in their last seven playoff games, they haven't beaten a true contender since Donovan McNabb and Andy Reid's Philadelphia Eagles in the 2009 Wild Card round and they haven't been to the NFC Championship since 1994. So, who's to blame?
MORE: Jerry Jones inexplicably compares himself to Patrick Mahomes
Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd was recently a guest on Julian Edelman's podcast and he pinpointed exactly where the blame belongs: at the top of the franchise.
"They are a flawed business operation," Cowherd says.
Any lingering doubts about Jerry Jones being the source of Dallas' woes should have been put to rest by yesterday's press conference, wherein he compared himself to Patrick Mahomes and likened his delay on giving new contracts to star players to a read option quarterback surveying the defense.
Bottom line: until Jones is finally out of the picture, it's difficult to see this team getting back to the top of the mountain.
