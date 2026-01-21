Tyler Booker Becomes First Cowboys Rookie Since 2022 to Earn Major Honor

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up a disappointing 2025-26 campaign by missing the NFL playoffs for the second time in as many seasons. But while the result was not what the team had hoped for, there was some silver lining.

Dallas had some players put together career-best seasons, like running back Javonte Williams and star wide receiver George Pickens, while others showed a lot of promise.

Among the team's standouts this past season was rookie offensive lineman Tyler Booker, who was Dallas' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Following his rookie season, Booker earned a major honor, becoming the first Cowboys rookie since 2022 to be named to the Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie team. The last Cowboys player to receive the honor was fellow offensive lineman Tyler Smith.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the season, Smith praised his rookie colleague and predicted great things to come.

"I think his [Year 2] jump could be astronomical, bro," Smith said, via DallasCowboys.com. "I'll be honest: he's one of the best rookies, at least in my time here, and I'm only a Year 4, but he's one of the best rookies we ever had."

During his rookie season, Booker finished third in pressure rate (5.9 percent) among all rookie offensive linemen with at least 500 pass blocking snaps. He allowed the lowest pressures (17) and second-lowest sacks (1.5) when blocking one-on-one.

While it was a strong rookie campaign, Booker has no plans on slowing down and hopes to bring the same intensity during his sophomore season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to take the snap as guard Tyler Booker reacts at training camp | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I'll go out there and have plays where I kind of think that I look like Tyler Smith. Then I have plays where I look like the rookie that I am," Booker said. "So just cutting out those little rookie plays, I like to call them, and just continue to dominate and really take games over."

Let's hope Booker can continue on his promising trajectory, because he is currently on track to be an anchor for the Cowboys for years to come.

