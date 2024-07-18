Cowboys Mike McCarthy has second-highest odds to be first coach fired in 2024
Mike McCarthy is a lame-duck coach in 2024 but there's a chance he won't have that title for long. At least not according to BET ONLINE. The online betting site has McCarthy as one of the top coaches who could be fired during the season.
The good news for the Dallas Cowboys head coach is that he's not first, thanks to Robert Saleh of the New York Jets who has +500 odds to be let go.
It's not much better for McCarthy, however, as he has the second-highest odds, coming in at +600. Rounding out the top five is Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears (+700), Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints (+700), and Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles.
McCarthy has a solid record in the regular season, going 42-25 in Dallas. His lone losing season was in 2020, when Dak Prescott played in just five games before suffering a broken ankle. Since then, he's led them to three-straight 12-5 campaigns.
MORE: NFL execs leave Cowboys cornerbacks off list of the league's 10 best
The problem has been the postseason. After going one-and-done in 2023, McCarthy is now 1-3 for the Cowboys. What's worse is the offense has often been M.I.A. in the postseason, which is supposed to be his claim to fame.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was patient with McCarthy’s predecessor, giving Jason Garrett a full decade before moving on. With McCarthy, the leash seems to be much shorter.
Jones believes the former Super Bowl-winner was handed the keys to a championship roster. That means unless they get close, McCarthy is unlikely to be extended. But the oddsmakers believe the axe will come sooner if they struggle during the regular season — and given their offseason moves, that’s a realistic scenario.
