Second-Year WR Named Cowboys’ Most Underrated Impact Player

The Dallas Cowboys were full of star power on offense, led by quarterback Dak Prescott.

He was joined by two 1,000-yard receivers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, as well as a 1,200-yard rusher, Javonte Williams. They also had plenty of contribution from tight end Jake Ferguson, who had 82 receptions and eight touchdowns.

MORE: Cowboys predicted to sign Buffalo Bills pass rusher in NFL free agency

As great as they all were, Dallas also benefited from what PFF’s Zach Tantillo called an “underrated impact player” in Ryan Flournoy.

”Hiding in plain sight on a dynamic Cowboys offense, Flournoy posted an 80.3 PFF overall grade as the unit’s third-highest-graded player. He brought in 40 of his 42 catchable targets and led Dallas in touchdown receptions from Weeks 9 through 18,” Tantillo wrote.

“Despite limited snaps, Flournoy ranked fourth on the Cowboys’ offense in PFF Wins Above Replacement.”

Ryan Flournoy ready for more in 2026

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy makes a catch for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Flournoy had a long journey to the NFL, playing for three different collegiate teams. He spent time with Central Missouri, Iowa Western Community College, and finally, Southeast Missouri State. He caught the Cowboys’ eye during the lead up to the 2024 NFL draft, with Dallas selecting him 216th overall in Round 6.

MORE: Dream Cowboys defensive coordinator candidate could be scooped up by AFC team

As a rookie, Flournoy played sparingly, recording 10 catches for 102 yards in 11 games.

His second season began with some adversity as Dallas waived Flournoy in August, but signed him back to the practice squad. He fought his way back to the active roster and proved he belonged.

Flournoy finished the season with 40 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns. He topped 100 yards in a game twice, going for 114 against the New York Jets and 115 against the Detroit Lions.

With Jalen Tolbert unlikely to return, he should be in line for more work in 2026, and he’s already proven himself ready.

Cowboys' 2026 mock draft lands national champ LB, DB with 'Honey Badger' aura

What defensive scheme makes most sense for Cowboys right now?

Dallas Cowboys rank higher than expected on NFL misery index

Cowboys taking rare approach in DC search, could make franchise history

Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson named finalist for prestigious NFL award