Creating the perfect NFC East Starting 11: Offense
When forming the best possible starting 11 using NFC East players, it's hard to imagine another division that could outperform this offense. This team is filled with Pro Bowl talent at every spot, featuring elite receivers, pass blockers, as well as a top five QB and running back.
Read on to see which players cracked the list — this team could seriously compete against the entire NFC Pro Bowl roster.
MORE: Creating the perfect NFC East Starting 11: Defense
QB: Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott just came off an MVP-caliber season where he led the NFL in passing touchdowns. I'm giving Prescott the edge over Jalen Hurts due to Prescott's winning record against Hurts and his superior talent as a passer.
Throughout his career, Prescott has dominated the NFC East with a 32-8 record, making it clear that the competition hasn't been much of a contest.
RB: Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley has carried the Giants' offense throughout his career and will now step into a new role with the Eagles on a much more talented roster.
While Barkley has had injury concerns, he is miles ahead of the other NFC East running backs and the majority of the league. The Eagles' running game has been nearly unstoppable in recent years, and with Barkley, it’s poised to be even better.
TE: Dallas Goedert
It's hard to forget the Eagles trading up to draft Dallas Goedert just before the Cowboys' second-round pick in the 2018 draft. His numbers don't fully reflect his talent due to the Eagles' run-heavy offense and elite wide receivers, but he is still regarded as a top 10 tight end in the league.
Don't worry, Cowboys fans—it won't be long until Jake Ferguson overtakes this spot.
WR1: CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb is the only wide receiver, outside of future Hall of Famer Reggie Wayne, to improve his receptions, yards, and touchdowns in each of his first four seasons in the NFL.
The most impressive part about this stat is that through four seasons, Lamb has 395 receptions, 5,145 receiving yards, and 32 touchdowns, while Wayne had just 221 receptions, 3,109 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns in his first four seasons. This demonstrates Lamb's dedication to his craft and shows that he is on pace for a legendary Hall of Fame career.
WR2: AJ Brown
A.J. Brown's move to the Eagles was the best thing that could have happened for both his and Jalen Hurts' careers. Brown has averaged nearly 1,500 yards per season in his two seasons with the Eagles, compared to just under 1,000 yards per season in his three seasons with the Titans.
Brown has proven his worth as an Eagle and is now considered a top-five wide receiver in the league today.
WR3: Terry McLaurin
"Scary" Terry McLaurin has surpassed 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons with the Commanders, despite constant turmoil at the QB position.
For the first time in his career, McLaurin should have consistency and next-level talent at quarterback. It may take some time for Jayden Daniels to develop, but once he does, expect McLaurin to elevate his game even further alongside him.
LT: Jordan Mailata
Jordan Mailata has arguably the most remarkable story in the NFL. A former rugby player from Australia, Mailata had zero experience with football before being drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Despite this, he has become one of the best left tackles in the NFL and is one of the most physically intimidating players in the league.
LG: Tyler Smith
The Cowboys have a knack for drafting offensive linemen, but when they selected Tyler Smith in the first round of the 2022 draft, he was considered a developmental prospect. However, due to injuries on the Cowboys' roster, Smith saw the field early and did not disappoint.
He struggled with holding calls initially but showed significant improvement in his second season, culminating in his first Pro Bowl appearance.
C: Tyler Biadasz
Center is one of the most undervalued positions in the NFL, both on defense and offense. When it comes to this perfect NFC East offense, the same holds true. Tyler Biadasz may not be on the same level as the other offensive linemen on this list, but he brings more experience than the rest of the NFC East centers.
Though he is not elite, Biadasz is still deserving of a starting spot in the league. Don't let this picture fool you—he is now the center for the Washington Commanders.
RG: Zack Martin
At this point in his career, Zack Martin is not only one of the best offensive linemen in the league today, but also one of the greatest in NFL history. Known for having more Pro Bowl appearances than holding calls, Martin is a nine-time Pro Bowler and shows no signs of slowing down.
He will continue to dominate the field until he eventually decides to hang it up.
RT: Lane Johnson
Lane Johnson is widely regarded as the best right tackle in the NFL, serving as an impenetrable wall at his position. Despite a history of injuries, he has managed to stay on the field for the last two seasons and has been just as crucial as any player on the Eagles' roster.
With five career Pro Bowls, Johnson has played a key role in helping the Eagles reach two Super Bowls, winning one of them.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Camp News: 5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
Troy’s No. 8: Lamar Jackson challenging Troy Aikman’s trademark attempt
Micah’s the Man: Cowboys star lands in top 10 of prominent list
Feeling the Frustration:Stephen Jones gets why fans are upset. Does it matter?
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc