Cowboys exec Stephen Jones says he understands criticism of fans for playoff record
Franchise quarterbacks tend to get more than their fair share of the credit when their team wins. The same is true for shouldering the responsibility when they lose. While Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the most publicly visible figure in the midst of Dallas' drought of deep playoff runs, he's not the one who put the team together and he's not responsible for coaching them, either.
At least the front office isn't shirking from their share of the blame. Here's what Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones had to say about fans expecting more in the postseason in his appearance on the new Scoop City podcast with Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel.
"There's no question, I understand the criticsm from our fans, I understand the critcism from media. We all understand that, you know, in terms of not winning the big game in the playoffs and we've certainly got to take that next step. I know we could go out there - and no one's assuming anything - and win, you know, have another great regular season and no one's gonna give... and they shouldn't... no one's gonna give... hey they're gonna get it done this time until they see it."
It's the right attitude, but that never won anybody a playoff game. Jones also provided an update on contract talks with Prescott, and he sounds confident that a deal will get done. You can watch the entire episode of Jones' appearance below on Youtube:
