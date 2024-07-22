5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
The Dallas Cowboys will be opening their training camp this week. As the season draws closer, there is a lot of excitement, optimism, and a dash of pessimism in the air.
Many topics of discussion have dominated the summer months. The team has a few positions with question marks and players looking for new deals.
Here are five stories to watch as training camp begins.
5. Forged in fire
The Cowboys' first-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft will have to learn his role quickly. Tyler Guyton was drafted out of Oklahoma to make an immediate impact with this team.
Losing Tyron Smith this offseason, left a gaping hole in the offensive line. Guyton will have big shoes to fill.
Guyton's growth throughout training camp will be something to keep an eye on.
4. Becoming a pass rush threat
Dallas will be looking to lean on a few rookies as training camp gets underway. Like Guyton, 2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland will need to make his presence felt early. Pass rushers have become one of the most vital positions on every roster in the league. Kneeland has a chance to learn from two of the best: Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawerence.
Being able to add a third legitimate threat in the pass-rushing game will take this team to a new level.
3. Batman needs a Robin
CeeDee Lamb is one of the greatest receivers in the league. However, even with one of the best receivers in the game, the Cowboys are in desperate need of another receiver to step up. Brandin Cooks will be bringing his veteran's presence to the field after 657 yards receiving and 8-touchdown seasons with the team in 2023. But production will need to stay on that level or be even better this season. '
The Cowboys would also like to see sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy make his presence felt in camp.
2. Who wants the rock?
The Cowboys have questions at receiver, but the team will also examine the backfield in camp. Ezekiel Elliot returned to Dallas after a one-year stint with the New England Patriots. But counting on Elliot to be the same back he was in 2021 may not be possible. It feels as if the team will be running the ball by committee with Elliot, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn. One of those names will look to blow away from the rest during camp.
1. Jones better have my money
Dallas has a lot to work out on the field. The franchise also has a lot to work out off the field. A looming contract decision with quarterback Dak Prescott, paying Lamb top receiver money, and keeping a generational talent like Parsons is a lot for the front office. Massive decisions will be made, as the pie may not be big enough to keep all three. The biggest talk of training camp will be which players the franchise deems worthy of keeping. Get your popcorn ready.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Troy’s No. 8: Lamar Jackson challenging Troy Aikman’s trademark attempt
Micah’s the Man: Cowboys star lands in top 10 of prominent list
Feeling the Frustration:Stephen Jones gets why fans are upset. Does it matter?
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc