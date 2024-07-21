Creating the perfect NFC East Starting 11: Defense
When forming the best possible starting 11 using NFC East players, it's hard to imagine another division that could outperform this defense. This team is filled with Pro Bowl talent at every spot, featuring elite run stoppers, pass rushers, ball-hawking corners, and sure-handed tacklers. Read on to see which players cracked the list—this team could seriously compete against the entire NFC Pro Bowl roster.
Edge: Micah Parsons
He's the best defender in the division and arguably the best in the NFL. Micah Parsons completely changed the narrative for the Cowboys. Coming off a rough 6-10 season prior to drafting Parsons, the Cowboys have finished 12-5 in each of the past three seasons. Cowboys fans have always been hopeful for their team, but it's rare to see a talent like Parsons not help his team win at least one Super Bowl. It's talent like this that raises Cowboys fans' hopes.
DT1: Dexter Lawrence
Every elite defense needs an elite presence on the interior, and Lawrence is far from your typical 6'4'', 340-pound defensive tackle. He possesses a complete skill set, combining pass-rush moves with run-stuffing ability, and he can also simply overpower opponents. Pick your poison—every defensive lineman on this list demands double-teaming, potentially forcing teams to use six offensive linemen on passing downs.
DT2: Daron Payne
How quickly people forget just how dominant Daron Payne is. The Crimson Tide have been known for producing NFL defensive linemen, and Payne might just be the cream of the crop, next to Quinnen Williams, of course. Payne looks to be back in form this season, aiming to replicate his 2022-2023 performance where he eclipsed 11 sacks. If Payne isn't the right pick, then consider Jalen Carter or his teammate Jonathan Allen, both of whom are also among the upper echelon of interior defensive linemen.
Edge: Kayvon Thibodeaux
The initial thought was to put DeMarcus Lawrence considering he is a more well rounded player than Thibodeaux but with the fantastic run-stoppers like Payne and Lawrence I would rather have the guy that has a knack for getting to the quarterback. Thibodeaux showed last season why he was once considered the most talented player in his draft class and his job would get a whole lot easier with Micah Parsons on the other side.
MLB1: Bobby Wagner
Wagner may not have the speed and tenacity he once had, but his knowledge and passion for the game are unmatched at the linebacker position today. Last season, his 12th in the NFL, he set personal records for total tackles and tackles for loss in a season. With the other standout players on this defense, it's incredible to think that this first-ballot Hall of Famer could be considered the weak link.
MLB2: Frankie Luvu
It came down to Bobby Okereke and Frankie Luvu, but with Wagner's tackling prowess, it seemed only right to go with the more versatile player. Luvu is an excellent run-stopper and can also serve as an extra pass-rusher. For the first time in a while, the Commanders may see a light at the end of the tunnel with a healthy mix of young talent and savvy veterans within their organization.
CB1: Trevon Diggs
Trevon Diggs stormed onto the scene in his second season, racking up 11 interceptions. However, some fans criticized him for giving up "too many yards." Fast forward to his third season, and Diggs shifted his focus to shutting down wide receivers, recording just three interceptions but still earning his second Pro Bowl appearance. Consider this: Justin Jefferson, widely regarded as the top wide receiver in the league, averages just 47 yards per game in three matchups against Diggs. Diggs holds his own just as well as anybody when matched up against top tier talent.
CB2: Darius Slay Jr.
Slay may take a step back next season given his age and recent season-ending injury, but he is still deserving of a starting spot on this team. Widely regarded as a top cornerback in the NFL by his peers, Slay can still compete with the best of them. A six-time Pro Bowler, Slay has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons with the Eagles.
Slot: DaRon Bland
Daron Bland may be the best outside corner in the NFC East considering last years historic All-Pro season where he set the record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown. But given the other options at slot corner in the NFC East, it seems only right to slip Bland back into the slot where he racked up five interceptions just two seasons ago.
FS: Malik Hooker
After missing nearly half of the possible games in his first four seasons with the Colts the Cowboys were able to sign Malik Hooker to a bargain deal and boy has it paid off. He may not be the player people once thought he'd be when he was drafted in the first round back in 2017 but he has completely turned his career with the Cowboys missing just four games in the last three seasons and becoming one of the most consistent starters on the team.
SS: C.J Gardner-Johnson
When watching the Eagles defense last season they lacked the competitive spirit and ability to force turnovers that they showed during their Super Bowl run in the 2022-2023 season. Bringing Gardner-Johnson back in the mix will be a difference maker for the Eagles this season. Gardner-Johnson adds to the list of ball-hawking defensive backs on this perfect NFC East team.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Troy’s No. 8: Lamar Jackson challenging Troy Aikman’s trademark attempt
Micah’s the Man: Cowboys star lands in top 10 of prominent list
Feeling the Frustration:Stephen Jones gets why fans are upset. Does it matter?
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc