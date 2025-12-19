Cowboys head coach offers new update on Quinnen Williams' injury
In this story:
During the Dallas Cowboys' Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and fullback Hunter Luepke both suffered concussions.
There were concerns about their availability for this weekend, with each player going through concussion protocol. On Friday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer offered an update on Williams and Luepke, which was rather positive.
MORE: 4 most surprising Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16
Coach Schotty didn't go into much detail, but said they were both "tracking positively for Sunday."
Williams, who was added in a trade with the New York Jets during the bye week, has been a dominant force on the interior of the defensive line. In five games, Williams has 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks while leading the NFL with a 20.3% pass rush win rate.
Luepke has played at fullback and tight end this season, and has 77 yards on 10 receptions and 29 yards on six rushing attempts. He's also a fixture on special teams and suffered his concussion while making a tackle on the coverage unit.
MORE: Will DaRon Bland injury force Dallas Cowboys to play Trevon Diggs?
CeeDee Lamb returned to practice after missing two days
Another significant absence from practice over the past couple of weeks has been wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. He's been dealing with an illness, but Schottenheimer said he's been able to participate in meetings and walkthroughs.
MORE: Javonte Williams shares honest mindset on Cowboys future, NFL free agency
He added that Lamb should be able to get some work in on Friday, meaning he should have no problem playing in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Lamb missed three games earlier in the season with a high ankle sprain. Despite the missed time, he has 63 receptions for 976 yards and three touchdowns. With just 24 more yards, he will top 1,000 yards for the fifth consecutive season.
He's worked well alongside George Pickens, who leads the team with 81 receptions for 1,212 yards and eight touchdowns.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview
Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism
5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16
Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus
Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16
Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.