Jaydon Blue injury update: Cowboys RB has glimmer of hope for Week 2 of preseason
The Dallas Cowboys' backfield has battled through injuries during training camp in Oxnard, California, which has delayed the highly anticipated NFL debut of former Texas Longhorns speedster Jaydon Blue.
Blue, who the Cowboys selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, has been dealing with a bruised heel that has kept him out of practice.
Earlier this week, it was reported that a Week 2 Blue debut in the preseason would be doubtful, but now there is a glimmer of hope that he could get some reps when the Cowboys host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.
As the Cowboys broke camp in Oxnard, head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared the latest update.
Schottenheimer said the Cowboys will test Blue's ankle and foot before the game to see if he is able to go on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium. Essentially, Blue will be a game-time decision.
With a player like Blue it's best to stay on the cautious side.
While everyone is eager to see Blue suit up and take the field, you don't want to risk further injury to the ankle or foot when it comes to a player who relies on his speed. Blue's day will come, and Cowboys Nation will be eagerly waiting.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will air live on NFL+, while you should check your local listings for local coverage.
