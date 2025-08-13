Top plays & highlights from Cowboys final day of Oxnard training camp
Wednesday was the final day of practice for the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, California.
They held one last padded practice and will be heading back to Frisco to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the preseason.
As has been the case throughout camp, there were multiple plays that stood out and made the rounds on social media. Below is a roundup of the best videos from the day.
First, let’s start with the defense. Rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has been playing well throughout camp.
MORE: Jaydon Blue injury update is bad news for Cowboys, preseason debut
On this play, he got home for what would have been a sack on Dak Prescott.
Fellow defensive end Sam Williams showed up as well. Here he picks off a pass and turns on the jets.
The star of the show on Wednesday was second-year wideout Ryan Flournoy. He made one catch after another, reminding the staff that he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster.
Here’s Flournoy again, this time catching a pass from backup quarterback Will Grier.
Flournoy has some stiff competition at receiver, including Traeshon Holden. Here’s the rookie making a play deep, something he’s done a lot of during camp.
As good as the young receivers are, the real excitement in this offense will come from the veterans. Here’s George Pickens connecting with Prescott, something that’s been happening with more frequency lately.
Running back Phil Mafah had another strong day, breaking free for a long run on this play.
Mafah continues to prove he’s deserving of a spot after putting up his best practice of camp.
That’s it for now as the Cowboys are packing up and heading home. They have two preseason games at AT&T Stadium before turning their attention to the regular season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise
Jerry Jones on trading Micah Parsons vs paying Cowboys star risks
Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought
Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc