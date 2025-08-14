3 key storylines for Cowboys entering Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens
Week 2 of the NFL preseason is here as the Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.
Dallas wrapped up training camp on Wednesday and will be at AT&T Stadium for their final two preseason games. While these exhibition games don’t have the drama of the regular season, there are still plenty of storylines to monitor.
That’s especially true this season, which is the first under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
As he prepares for his second game in his new role, here’s a look at the three biggest storylines to keep an eye on this weekend.
Will Phil Mafah continue to shine?
Phil Mafah was one of the bright spots in the Cowboys’ preseason opener, and has been even better since returning to camp.
The seventh-round pick has made a strong case for a spot on the roster, but needs to keep his foot on the gas.
Can anyone rise to the challenge at DT?
Dallas has questions at defensive tackle, and there doesn’t seem to be any answers. While they feel confident in Osa Odighizuwa as one starter, the spot next to him is up in the air.
Mazi Smith is supposed to be that guy, but he’s been less than impressive thus far. Behind him, there are just as many concerns which is why the Cowboys hope to see someone step up and claim a spot.
Can Joe Milton play with more poise?
One of the biggest letdowns in Week 1 of the preseason was the performance of Joe Milton III. Fans were excited to see what the strong-armed quarterback could do, but he came out with some wild throws to start the game.
He calmed down as the game went on and delivered some impressive throws, but still has to put together a complete game. Saturday will be his next chance to do so as he enters the game with more eyeballs on him than anyone else on the team.
