3 key storylines for Cowboys entering Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens

There’s no shortage of drama during the preseason, but these are the 3 storylines taking center stage for the Dallas Cowboys when they face the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams.
Week 2 of the NFL preseason is here as the Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Dallas wrapped up training camp on Wednesday and will be at AT&T Stadium for their final two preseason games. While these exhibition games don’t have the drama of the regular season, there are still plenty of storylines to monitor.

That’s especially true this season, which is the first under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

As he prepares for his second game in his new role, here’s a look at the three biggest storylines to keep an eye on this weekend.

Will Phil Mafah continue to shine?

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah leaps over Los Angeles Rams safety Nate Valcarcel for a first down.
Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah leaps over Los Angeles Rams safety Nate Valcarcel for a first down.

Phil Mafah was one of the bright spots in the Cowboys’ preseason opener, and has been even better since returning to camp.

The seventh-round pick has made a strong case for a spot on the roster, but needs to keep his foot on the gas.

Can anyone rise to the challenge at DT?

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.

Dallas has questions at defensive tackle, and there doesn’t seem to be any answers. While they feel confident in Osa Odighizuwa as one starter, the spot next to him is up in the air.

Mazi Smith is supposed to be that guy, but he’s been less than impressive thus far. Behind him, there are just as many concerns which is why the Cowboys hope to see someone step up and claim a spot.

Can Joe Milton play with more poise?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams.

One of the biggest letdowns in Week 1 of the preseason was the performance of Joe Milton III. Fans were excited to see what the strong-armed quarterback could do, but he came out with some wild throws to start the game.

He calmed down as the game went on and delivered some impressive throws, but still has to put together a complete game. Saturday will be his next chance to do so as he enters the game with more eyeballs on him than anyone else on the team.

