Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp
The Dallas Cowboys had no clear plan at running back entering training camp in Oxnard, California, after completely revamping the roster during the NFL offseason.
One of the players who appeared to be a long shot to make the roster was Phil Mafah, who was the team's seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
However, Mafah has made a strong case for himself throughout training camp and the preseason and will now leave Oxnard with momentum.
Mafah had arguably his best day of practice on Wednesday to follow up on an impressive showing in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams. With camp returning home to Texas, Mafah has a clear-cut case to make the 53-man roster.
Throughout the day, Mafah had several breakaway runs.
If his game or practice performances weren't enough, Mafah has been sure to put in the extra work after practice.
Earlier this week, Mafah was seen going through individual special teams drills after his teammates left the field. As we've seen in the past, special teams is a way for a roster bubble player to secure their spot.
It remains to be seen if Mafah will make the 53-man roster, but if he can string together more great days in practice, which head coach Brian Schottenheimer values, and gameday performances, he could be well on his way to being on the roster for Week One against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
