Brian Schottenheimer reveals own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery
The Dallas Cowboys are finishing up their portion of training camp in Oxnard, California, with their practice on Wednesday.
The team will travel back to Dallas on Thursday, as they prepare to meet the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game.
MORE: Cowboys UDFA WR finding confidence as depth chart surge continues
On Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media before the final practice in California. One of the first topics discussed with the media was the recent story of Jerry Jones beating cancer.
The Cowboys owner recently revealed he had been fighting stage 4 melanoma cancer since 2010. Jones said that he has beaten the cancer with help from numerous surgeries and an experimental drug.
While applauding Jones' win over cancer, Schottenheimer revealed a rather shocking story that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 28 years old. Schottenheimer recalled the diagnosis as a very traumatic time in his life.
MORE: Jerry Jones' Cowboys soap opera quote is rare glimpse at his honest mindset
The Cowboys have been in the spotlight for the last few weeks, for all the wrong reasons. However, I have a ton of respect for Jones and Schottenheimer to tell their story, on what has to be the hardest times of their lives.
Cancer is a battle that no one should have to go through. But hearing the successful fights from Schottenheimer and Jones could give someone hope who is currently dealing with the same situation.
