Brian Schottenheimer reveals favorite part of Cowboys' camp before leaving Oxnard
The Dallas Cowboys are holding their final practice of training camp in Oxnard this afternoon. In advance of packing up and heading back to Dallas, Brian Schottenheimer took time to reflect on his first summer as an NFL head coach.
The 17-day camp has featured a fake controversy about Schotty's backward visor, real controversy involving Micah Parsons' contract dispute, and - pleasantly surprising - not a single misstep by new receiver George Pickens.
It also ended with surprising cancer revelations by both Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer reveals own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery
In this new era of the NFL, it wasn't exactly Jimmy Johnson's barking during two-a-days in pads in the Austin heat in the early 1990s. Nonetheless, Schottenheimer was satisfied with his team's work.
"I think I'll most remember the physical nature of the practices," he said. "We've had a very good camp. After today we'll have put in our work in Cali and we'll head home."
The son of a coach, Schottenheimer is a football lifer who reminded that his favorite part of football is .... football.
MORE: Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys franchise value skyrockets despite Super Bowl drought
"Just being in the meetings, watching our coaches teach," he said. "I'm a pretty simple guy. I can do football 24/7. I'm a football junkie. If I'm doing football I'm pretty happy."
Before the teams says goodbye to Oxnard, players and coaches will sign autograph with service staff member of the host hotel. Wednesday night will be the traditional rookie review, where first-year players perform in front of the team.
"I hope they have fun with it; I'll probably get roasted," Schottenheimer said. "But I told them to have fun with it. They're not gonna hurt my feelings. If you can't laugh at yourself, then what are we even doing?"
