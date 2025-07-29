Brian Schottenheimer is as advertised in Cowboys' mic'd up training camp video
From the moment Brian Schottenheimer took over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, the one word we heard on repeat was "energy." Players new and old have been praising Schottenheimer for his infectious energy and the new culture he is creating in the organization.
When Schottenheimer was first hired, there was a lukewarm response from the fan base. Some may have preferred a flashier hire, but "Coach Schotty" has been getting the job done.
Throughout OTAs and minicamp, it was clear that Schottenheimer was building a good repoire with the players, and that has carried over to training camp.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer signs autograph in peculiar place, proving he's a man of the people
Since arriving in Oxnard, the Cowboys look rejuvenated and are actually enjoying themselves on the field. Every practice starts with a high-energy warm-up, and it's created a great atmosphere.
While we have seen clips and photos from the practice sessions, the Cowboys are now giving fans a more intimate look at what it's like out on the field with Schottenheimer roaming.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer continues Cowboys culture shift with strong bonding moment
The team dropped a four-minute video of Coach Schotty mic'd up during the first weekend practices of this year's training camp and he is as advertised. Schottenheimer is hyping his players at every opportunity.
How could you not want to play for this man? Let's just hope the energy can continue throughout the season, even if the team hits a rough stretch, and that it results in wins in the fall.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer teases more Cowboys contract extensions on the way
And, as an added bonus, we'll be getting more of Schottenheimer on our screens when HBO rolls out the new season of Hard Knocks: In Season, which focuses on the Cowboys and their division rivals in the NFC East.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys sixth training camp practice
Tyler Guyton, Cowboys avoid worst case scenario after torn ACL fear
Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice
DaRon Bland, Cowboys contract talks 'ongoing' as he reveals future plans
153-pound KaVontae Turpin levels 332-pound Tyler Smith in training camp collision
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie