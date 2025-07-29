Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer is as advertised in Cowboys' mic'd up training camp video

Dallas Cowboys players hyped head coach Brian Schottenheimer for his high energy and the excitement he brings to the field, and a new mic'd up training camp video shows he is as advertised.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

From the moment Brian Schottenheimer took over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, the one word we heard on repeat was "energy." Players new and old have been praising Schottenheimer for his infectious energy and the new culture he is creating in the organization.

When Schottenheimer was first hired, there was a lukewarm response from the fan base. Some may have preferred a flashier hire, but "Coach Schotty" has been getting the job done.

Throughout OTAs and minicamp, it was clear that Schottenheimer was building a good repoire with the players, and that has carried over to training camp.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer signs autograph in peculiar place, proving he's a man of the people

Since arriving in Oxnard, the Cowboys look rejuvenated and are actually enjoying themselves on the field. Every practice starts with a high-energy warm-up, and it's created a great atmosphere.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While we have seen clips and photos from the practice sessions, the Cowboys are now giving fans a more intimate look at what it's like out on the field with Schottenheimer roaming.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer continues Cowboys culture shift with strong bonding moment

The team dropped a four-minute video of Coach Schotty mic'd up during the first weekend practices of this year's training camp and he is as advertised. Schottenheimer is hyping his players at every opportunity.

How could you not want to play for this man? Let's just hope the energy can continue throughout the season, even if the team hits a rough stretch, and that it results in wins in the fall.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer teases more Cowboys contract extensions on the way

And, as an added bonus, we'll be getting more of Schottenheimer on our screens when HBO rolls out the new season of Hard Knocks: In Season, which focuses on the Cowboys and their division rivals in the NFC East.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Best highlights & videos from Cowboys sixth training camp practice

Tyler Guyton, Cowboys avoid worst case scenario after torn ACL fear

Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice

DaRon Bland, Cowboys contract talks 'ongoing' as he reveals future plans

153-pound KaVontae Turpin levels 332-pound Tyler Smith in training camp collision

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News