Cowboys' rookie running back listed as fantasy football breakout sleeper
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their first preseason action on Saturday night when the team will meet the Los Angeles Rams.
The first preseason action is always one of the most exciting times of the season because it is the fans' first time seeing the team against other competition. It is also a fun time for the players and coaching staff.
RELATED: Cowboys rookie DT has chance to solidify himself as major player in preseason opener
Many players will be looking to make a great first impression during Saturday night's game. However, rookie running back Jaydon Blue will more than likely be held out due to a bruised ankle he suffered earlier this week.
Not getting the chance to see Blue will be a bummer, but the Cowboys' rookie running back is still earning high praise during the preseason.
Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report crafted a list of the top 15 fantasy sleepers that players should look for during their draft, and Blue was the top choice on the list.
RELATED: Cowboys' under-the-radar rookie sets clear goal for NFL debut, ready to inspire
It makes sense that so many are high on the potential Blue has in the Cowboys' offense. The top running back role may be Javonte Williams' at this moment, but Blue could quickly climb the ranks of the backfield.
Stashing Blue on your bench in the early weeks of fantasy could be a genius move by the time October rolls around.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason
Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener
Brian Scottenheimer compares Joe Milton to NFL legend with NSFW description
Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie