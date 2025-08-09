Cowboys Country

Cowboys' rookie running back listed as fantasy football breakout sleeper

One Dallas Cowboys rookie running back is being tabbed as one of the biggest breakout sleepers in fantasy football this upcoming season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their first preseason action on Saturday night when the team will meet the Los Angeles Rams.

The first preseason action is always one of the most exciting times of the season because it is the fans' first time seeing the team against other competition. It is also a fun time for the players and coaching staff.

RELATED: Cowboys rookie DT has chance to solidify himself as major player in preseason opener

Many players will be looking to make a great first impression during Saturday night's game. However, rookie running back Jaydon Blue will more than likely be held out due to a bruised ankle he suffered earlier this week.

Texas running back Jaydon Blue during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not getting the chance to see Blue will be a bummer, but the Cowboys' rookie running back is still earning high praise during the preseason.

Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report crafted a list of the top 15 fantasy sleepers that players should look for during their draft, and Blue was the top choice on the list.

RELATED: Cowboys' under-the-radar rookie sets clear goal for NFL debut, ready to inspire

It makes sense that so many are high on the potential Blue has in the Cowboys' offense. The top running back role may be Javonte Williams' at this moment, but Blue could quickly climb the ranks of the backfield.

Stashing Blue on your bench in the early weeks of fantasy could be a genius move by the time October rolls around.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason

Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener

Brian Scottenheimer compares Joe Milton to NFL legend with NSFW description

Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News