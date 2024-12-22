NFC East Week 16 TV schedule: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys serve as the nightcap for a busy NFL Sunday during Week 16, hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime on Sunday Night Football.
But while Cowboys Nation waits for Dallas to take on the field, the rest of the NFC East will be in action throughout the afternoon.
For those who want to keep up with the division rivals, especially the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders which has playoff implications for the Cowboys, we have you covered.
MORE: Cowboys Week 16 playoff scenarios: Who should Dallas fans root for?
While the Eagles and Commanders face off against each other, the New York Giants will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium facing the Atlanta Falcons.
The Cowboys will also need to root for the the Giants to pull off a big upset over the Falcons. Despite the Giants having second-longest losing streak in the NFL, the Falcons will be starting rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., so anything is possible.
All of the information you need to watch the NFC East teams in action on Sunday can be seen below.
NFC East Week 16 TV Schedule
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX
Betting odds: Eagles -4 | O/U: 46.5
New York Giants @ Atlanta Falcons | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX
Betting odds: Falcons -9.5 | O/U: 42.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock
Betting odds: Buccaneers -4 | O/U: 47.5
DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
