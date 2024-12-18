Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 16
The last time the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clashed in primetime was a Wild Card matchup in January 2023 at Raymond James Stadium, resulting in a 31-14 Cowboys victory and the retirement of future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.
Fast forward two seasons later, and now under the dazzling lights of AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys square off against the Buccaneers in another primetime clash for Week 16 with playoff implications on the line.
MORE: Jourdan Lewis provides injury update, status for Cowboys in Week 16
Both teams have been on fire over the past month. The Cowboys have won 3 of their last 4 games, while the Buccaneers, after experiencing a 4-game losing streak between Weeks 4 and 7, have bounced back impressively.
Following their bye week, the Bucs have won their last 4 games, including a convincing 40-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.
With every game a must-win, Dallas clings to fading playoff hopes. Here are three keys to victory for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 16 primetime clash against the Buccaneers.
Contain Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' High-Powered Offense
The Buccaneers have been performing well offensively, with Baker Mayfield playing at a high level. The veteran quarterback has thrown for 3,617 yards, 32 touchdowns, and has a completion percentage of 70.8.
The Cowboys' defense, led by linebacker Micah Parsons, must step up and limit Tampa Bay's scoring opportunities.
MORE: Marist Liufau shares DeMarvion Overshown's reaction after knee surgery
Since returning from injury, Parsons has been a force, racking up 18 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, and 23 pressures. Dallas' defense has mirrored his dominance, tallying 18 sacks and forcing 10 turnovers in the last four games, but will face one of its biggest tests this season.
Tampa, currently boasts the third-ranked total offense (388.3 ypg), fueled by a strong passing attack (fourth, 244 ypg) and a solid rushing game (fifth, 144.3 ypg). Their efficiency is evident in their scoring (fourth, 28.8 ppg), red zone prowess (sixth, 65.5%), and third-down conversions (third, 48.3%).
The focus should be on pressuring Mayfield, forcing turnovers, and keeping the Buccaneers' explosive plays to a minimum.
Lamb's Time to Shine
A rejuvenated CeeDee Lamb has been a force over the past two games, racking up 15 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite injuries and Prescott's absence, Lamb remains an All-Pro talent, totaling 94 receptions for 1,089 yards, 6 touchdowns, and a league-leading 144 targets.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb's epic season will be most forgotten of his Cowboys career
Lamb made history as the first player in the franchise to record four 1,000-yard seasons within his first five seasons. He needs just 22 receptions in the final three games to break the record for the most receptions by a player in their first five seasons.
As for Sunday's matchup, the Buccaneers' defense has struggled through the air, allowing 247.7 passing yards and 23 touchdowns per game (third and fifth most, respectively).
Another excellent opportunity to feed the Lamb, who has received 10 or more targets seven times this season.
Keep it running with Rico
Running back Rico Dowdle has been on fire over the past three games, outplaying nearly every other back in the league.
Over the past three weeks, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Dowdle has emerged as a dominant force, leading all running backs in rushing yards (392) and yards after contact (283).
MORE: Buccaneers' high-powered offense will not pity banged-up Cowboys D
Dowdle's explosive playmaking ability is evident in his league-leading 14 rushes of 10+ yards and 16 forced missed tackles. Additionally, he ranks second among running backs in rushes for first downs with 18.
Despite the veteran back taking charge, the Buccaneers' defense has held strong against the run, allowing just 109.2 rushing yards per game (11th fewest) and 12 rushing touchdowns (12th fewest).
Dallas' game plan became evident as the season progressed: they focused on giving the ball to Dowdle. Since head coach Mike McCarthy designated him as the starting running back, the strategy has proven successful.
The former undrafted free agent is now just 120 yards away from surpassing the 1,000-yard milestone for the first time in his career and has played a key role in helping Dallas achieve a 3-1 record over the last four games.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 16 of 2024 NFL season
Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'wins highest dishonor' from Texas magazine
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 16: Where do Cowboys stand?
Dallas Cowboys land familiar face In new 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Dallas Cowboys coach addresses Cooper Rush's concerning fumblitis