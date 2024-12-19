3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a primetime matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With key players poised to make significant impacts, fantasy football managers should take note of these three Cowboys players who could be difference-makers in Week 16.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 16
Brandon Aubrey, K
Brandon Aubrey booted three field goals and three extra points to help propel the Cowboys to a 30-14 victory over the Panthers.
His only miss was a 70-yard attempt that went wide left, but the second-year kicker deserves a pass on that one.
Despite the long-distance misfire, Aubrey remains one of the league's elite kickers. Next up, the Cowboys face the Buccaneers, who surrender an average of 23.3 points per game which ranks 19th in the league.
Rico Dowdle, RB
Rico Dowdle has been on a scorching hot streak for the Cowboys, setting a new career-high in rushing yards for three straight games.
The veteran backs 25-carry, 149-yard performance against the Panthers propelled him to a staggering 392 rushing yards over the last three outings which is the most in the league.
However, the hot streak will face a stiff test in Week 16 against the Buccaneers, who have been stingy against the run, allowing just 109.2 yards per game (11th in the league).
Regardless the matchup, it's a no-brainer for the Cowboys to keep feeding the ball to Dowdle to keep the offense clicking.
CeeDee Lamb, WR
CeeDee Lamb is finding his rhythm for the Cowboys. After a strong performance against the Carolina Panthers, where he surpassed 100 receiving yards and scored a touchdown, he's now found the end zone in consecutive games.
Currently ranked third in the NFL for receptions, Lamb recently achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth time in five seasons, becoming the first ever Cowboy to do so.
In Week 16, Lamb will face a Buccaneers defense that has struggled to contain opposing passing attacks. The Buccaneers have allowed 23 passing touchdowns, tied for the 21st-most in the league, and are giving up an average of 247.7 passing yards per game, the 29th-highest mark in the NFL.
Even with injuries and Dak Prescott's absence, Lamb continues to showcase his elite talent, amassing 94 receptions for 1,089 yards, 6 touchdowns, and a league-leading 144 targets.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 16
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 16: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 injury report: Several key players on list
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 16: Where do Cowboys stand?
Dallas Cowboys land familiar face In new 2025 NFL Mock Draft