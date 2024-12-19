3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Buccaneers

Rico Dowdle the last 3 Weeks:



🔹 392 Rushing Yards (1st among RBs)

🔹 283 Yards After Contact (1st among RBs)

🔹 14 Rushes of 10+ Yards (1st among RBs)

🔹 18 Rushes for First Down (2nd among RBs)

🔹 16 Missed Tackles Forced (1st among RBs) pic.twitter.com/FDgOH9JODQ