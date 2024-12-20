Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 final injury report includes shocking name
The Dallas Cowboys are wrapping up preparations for Sunday's primetime showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.
Following Friday's walkthrough, the team released its final injury report of the week and there was some huge breaking news.
Wide receiver Jalen Brooks has officially been ruled out for Week 16 with a knee injury that limited him in practice throughout the week, but there is even bigger news.
MORE: Baker Mayfield injury update ahead of Cowboys' showdown with Bucs
Star edge rusher Micah Parsons popped up on the report and is listed as questionable with an illness. Parsons is one of several Cowboys, including Eric Kendricks, Jourdan Lewis, and Juanyeh Thomas, who are questionable for the game.
If more than one of those players are unable to go, especially Parsons, it would spell disaster for the defense.
The team is already facing an uphill battle with its wounded defense facing Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' high-powerd offense, but losing key starters could make for a long night at Jerry's World.
Let's hope everyone can get healthy over the weekend until Sunday night comes around.
Dallas and Tampa Bay are set to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
