Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 16: betting odds & preview
Slowly but surely, the Dallas Cowboys have saved a season that looked even more grim than it already is. Sure, you could be one of those fans who is rooting for a better draft pick, or you could be normal and hope that your team plays with pride and tries to secure a victory.
The Cowboys have one of their toughest tests of the season coming up when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Buccaneers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, and a closer look at the betting odds say the oddsmakers agree.
A Home Dog Once Again
Spread: +4 DAL
O/U: 48.5
ML: +170 DAL
It should come as no surprise that the Cowboys are four-point underdogs to the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are one of the league's more powerful offenses, and getting the chance to face a defense that has struggled to find any rhythm due to injury is the perfect recipe for another Dallas loss.
Rush The QB, And Then, Rush Him Some More
The Cowboys rank fourth in the NFL when it comes to sacks, at 41. Containing Baker Mayfield to the pocket is the key to beating the Buccaneers. Once Mayfield is allowed to scramble, then that is when the former Heisman Trophy winner can fillet a defense.
Losing DeMarvion Overshown before this game is a brutal blow. However, Micah Parsons and blossoming rookie Marist Liufau have the opportunity to give Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense headaches all night long.
