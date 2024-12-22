Cowboys Week 16 playoff scenarios: Who should Dallas fans root for?
So, you're saying the Dallas Cowboys still have a slim chance of making the playoffs?
Despite being counted out over a month ago, the Cowboys have clawed their way back into the playoff conversation with 3 wins in their last 4 games. Their hopes remain slim, but they still exist.
The path ahead, however, is steep. Dallas hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the current NFC South leaders riding a four-game winning streak, including a resounding 40-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.
MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove over the final three games
Dallas' playoff hopes hinge on a perfect finish: defeating the Buccaneers, overcoming the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on the road (who are vying for the NFC's top seed at 12-2), and then concluding the season with a home victory against the Washington Commanders, a significantly improved team from last year, though Dallas triumphed over them in Week 12.
Their fate lies not only in their own hands, but also in the hands of other teams. The Cowboys must win this week, but that's just the first step. They'll need a series of three fortunate events to unfold to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Rooting for the enemy...for now
The last team to repeat as NFC East champions was the Philadelphia Eagles in 2003-2004. Ironically, the Cowboys' playoff hopes now hinge on a Philadelphia Eagles victory this week.
The Cowboys cannot reach the division title, so they need the Eagles to defeat the Commanders, who currently hold the final wild card spot in the NFC playoffs.
Philadelphia defeated Washington 26-18 in their first meeting of the season back in Week 11, and have since been running away with the East.
MORE: Cowboys fans were more in favor of trading Micah Parsons than you'd think
Minnesota to stay red hot in Seattle
Next up, the Minnesota Vikings must now conquer the Seattle Seahawks, another formidable opponent blocking the Cowboys' path to the postseason.
Seattle lost to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday night, 30-13, causing them to drop from first place in the NFC West and allowing the Los Angeles Rams to take the top spot in the division.
At 8-6, the Seahawks are one game behind the Commanders. Winning just two of their last three games (against the Commanders, Bears, and Rams) could spell trouble for the Cowboys.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 final injury report includes shocking name
A Giant upset
The Cowboys' playoff hopes now rest on the shoulders of two division rivals, a precarious situation, especially considering the difficulty of the second outcome.
The New York Giants currently own the second-longest losing streak in the NFL, trailing only the Las Vegas Raiders' 10-game skid.
While nothing is impossible in the NFL, the Giants, currently vying for the top draft pick, must defeat the Atlanta Falcons to aid the Cowboys. Earlier this week, Atlanta announced that rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will start in place of veteran Kirk Cousins.
