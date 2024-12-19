Cowboys trade back to add extra starter in 3-round NFL mock draft
Last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys did practically nothing in free agency, which led to them trading down in the NFL Draft. By moving back a handful of spots, they were able to land an extra starter.
With the 73rd overall pick — acquired from the Detroit Lions, Dallas took Cooper Beebe from Kansas State. He’s been a fixture at center and proved to be worth the move back.
Jerry and Stephen Jones are hinting at another lackluster offseason, which means a trade back could happen again. That’s what we predict in this 3-round mock as the Cowboys send pick No. 14 to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for No. 19 and No. 83.
Round 1, Pick 19: Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M
With DeMarcus Lawrence possibly on his way out, the Cowboys add another starting defensive end with their first pick by taking Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M.
Much like Lawrence, Stewart would give Dallas some power on the edge with the ability to slide inside on third downs. At 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, he might even be an option as a 3-tech.
Round 2, Pick 46: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Dallas added Jonathan Mingo at the trade deadline but he hasn’t done enough to prove he can be a viable option at WR2 or WR3. That’s why they add Jayden Higgins from Iowa State in Round 2.
At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Higgins offers a big frame and huge catch radius. He’s not a burner but he’s a highly intelligent route runner who knows how to get open. They have their playmaker in CeeDee Lamb and adding Higgins gives them a possession receiver who can help keep the offense on task.
Round 3, Pick 78: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
There was some buzz for Deone Walker to go higher but that’s slowed down in recent months. He’s a mountain at 6-foot-6 and roughly 350 pounds but has more athleticism than it seems.
He needs to get better against the run, which is surprising given his size, but it’s also why he’s on the board at this spot. If the Cowboys can untap his potential, this could be a steal.
Round 3, Pick 83: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
Rico Dowdle proved he’s more than capable of carrying the load and should finish the season with more than 1,000 yards on the ground. He’s a free agent but hopefully Dallas will bring him back. Even if they do, they have to add more depth since no one other than Dowdle has been able to provide any help on the ground this year.
The Cowboys add that help with the extra pick acquired from the Chargers by taking DJ Giddens from Kansas State. In three seasons, he has 3,087 yards on the ground and 679 through the air.
