Dallas Cowboys Have Three Picks in Today's Rounds 2 and 3 of NFL Draft. Updated Draft Pick List For The Cowboys
The Cowboys were slated to pick 24th in the first round of the NFL Draft. They instead worked a trade with the Detroit Lions to move to 29th while picking up an extra third-round pick, 73rd overall from the Lions.
Who did the Cowboys draft in Round 1?
After moving back to slot 29, the Cowboys selected Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton, who played at TCU in 2020 and 2021 and Oklahoma in 2023.
SI's NFL Draft Tracker Grade: A+
The Dallas Cowboys got their offensive lineman and they found a way to get a third round pick out of the deal. At 29th overall, the Cowboys take Tyler Guyton and he can play both on the right and left sides. With Tyler Smith being so successful at left guard, Guyton will be able to thrive at left tackle long term.
Guyton is a prototypical tackle, but he will need to add strength for success the next level.
Updated Cowboys Draft Picks
- Round 1 • Pick 29 (29) • OT Tyler Guyton
- Round 2 • Pick 24 (56) • EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
- Round 3 • Pick 9 (73) • G Cooper Beebe
- Round 3 • Pick 24 (87) • LB Marist Liufau
- Round 5 • Pick 39 (174) • CB Caelen Carson
- Round 6 • Pick 40 (216) • WR Ryan Flournoy
- Round 7 • Pick 13 (233) • OT Nathan Thomas
- Round 7 • Pick 24 (244) • DT Justin Rogers
Jerry Jones Praises Texas RB Jonathon Brooks: The Best Interview in 30 Years
Cowboys should be looking for running back help at pick 56. Jerry Jones seems very high on Jonathan Brooks from Texas, stating, "In 30 years, I thought it was the best interview I’ve ever had with a player. He (Brooks) is outstanding. We got him high, high, high (on our board). He’s a good player."