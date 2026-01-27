Cowboy Roundup: Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch, Breakout Shrine Game Star

Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's an exciting time for the team, with a new direction on defense and an approach to building the coaching staff underway, while NFL Draft season is also ramping up.

Over the past week, the Cowboys got a close look at prospects during East-West Shrine Game practice week in Frisco, with the game taking place at The Star on Tuesday night.

Today also marks the official start of Senior Bowl practices, with some of the top prospects Dallas needs to keep an eye on taking the field.

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker celebrates a tackle against LSU during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the new blood on the coaching staff and new defensive philosophy, it will be interesting to see which prospects the team meets throughout the process.

As the Cowboys continue to revamp the coaching staff and prepare for the upcoming free agency and draft, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship game | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Senior Bowl officially signals the start of draft season, and there are plenty of exciting players who would immediately improve the Cowboys' defense. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at some of the top prospects to watch in Mobile, Alabama, from Texas Tech star David Bailey to Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker.

"Bailey is maybe the top-ranked invite on most people’s rankings. He’s an explosive, high-level pass-rush specialist whose acceleration, flexibility, and arsenal of moves lets him win in multiple ways while still playing with enough edge-setting strength to stay on the field."

Breakout Shrine Game Star

Following up on Shrine Bowl tape before the action takes off in Mobile: Navy DT Landon Robinson was one of the clear winners in Frisco.



5'11", 291: Sawed-off maniac. Feldman Freak w/ a 20+ MPH top speed and a 33" vert. Knee-drops to beat doubles, club-rips, stunts. He's legit. pic.twitter.com/g4KPDGaUSw — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) January 27, 2026

Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson was a big winner during Shrine Game Week in Frisco, Texas, consistently standing out in practice. While the Cowboys have a star-studded defensive tackle room, they took the opportunity to meet with Robinson during the week.

If there's one thing the NFL has taught us throughout the years, you can never have too many defensive linemen nor too much talent in the trenches.

What Defensive Scheme Will Cowboys Run Under New DC Christian Parker?

