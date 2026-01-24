Cowboys 2025 Breakout Star Predicted To Leave For Division Rival

The Dallas Cowboys had a couple of surprising playmakers emerge on the offensive side of the ball during the 2025-26 NFL season, including running back Javonte Williams and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy.

Last year, the Cowboys chose to let Rico Dowdle walk following a career year. Dallas ultimately brought in Williams to fill the gap, and the move more than paid off. Williams put together his most productive campaign since being drafted in 2021. He rushed 252 times for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams finished in the top-10 in rushing yards and was one of 17 running backs in the league to surpass 1,000 yards. A breakout season will result in a sizable payday as Williams only earned $3 million last season.

Dallas will have to pay up or potentially risk losing Williams to a division rival.

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams Projected To Sign With Washington Commanders

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There's no doubt that Williams will have multiple suitors in free agency. He's projected to earn roughly $7 million per season in his next contract, more than double what Dallas paid for his efforts in 2025.

Is Williams a one-hit wonder, or is he finally finding his footing in the NFL following injuries? That's something the Cowboys will have to consider. Regardless, he was a key member of an offense that ranked in the top 10 in scoring, passing, and rushing.

In Pro Football Sports Network's Ryan Guthrie's free agency predictions, Williams moves on from Dallas to join a division rival, the Washington Commanders.

"Washington can afford to gamble. With Jayden Daniels on a rookie deal, the Commanders can invest in a physical run game," Guthrie wrote. "Javonte Williams is coming off a career year with over 1,200 rushing yards and a top-10 NFL PFSN RB impact grade (74.5). Dan Quinn gets back to a hard-nosed identity while protecting his young quarterback."

The Commanders already have a promising running back in the fold in Jacory Croskey-Merritt. However, they could use another dependable piece after losing Austin Ekeler to an injury last season.

Dallas, on the other hand, doesn't have much established depth at the position behind Williams. Retaining the ascending ballcarrier will be among the list of priorities over the next few months.

In 70 career games, Williams has rushed 858 times for 3,595 yards and 22 touchdowns. He's added 193 receptions for 1,103 yards and seven more scores.

