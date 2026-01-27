After meeting with some of the top candidates available, the Dallas Cowboys hired Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator. Now, Parker has to work on filling out his staff.

The former Philadelphia Eagles assistant has been an understudy to Vic Fangio dating back to their days in Denver, and is likely to run a similar scheme. That’s why he’s expected to bring in new coaches while allowing the current assistants to interview with different teams.

Dallas appears to be shifting to a 3-4 scheme under Parker, which is evident by their desire to speak with Denzel Martin. The Cowboys asked for permission to interview Martin, who is currently the outside linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re also undergoing change following the departure of Mike Tomlin and hiring of former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Sources: The #Cowboys requested and have now interview #Steelers OLBs coach Denzel Martin for the same role on their staff.



Martin has been in Pittsburgh since 2016 and worked his way up to OLBs coach, where he’s seen TJ Watt go from a 1st-round pick to one of the NFL’s best… pic.twitter.com/9WhJuvATO4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 26, 2026

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys have already conducted an interview with Martin.

Steelers praise Denzel Martin for his work with T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers Outside Linebackers Coach Denzel Martin and linebacker T.J. Watt at practice. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Martin has been on Tomlin’s staff since 2016, working with multiple units before moving to outside linebackers in 2019. The team’s official website praised Martin for his work in helping T.J. Watt win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021.

”With Martin's assistance, Watt became the NFL's 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, tallying a career-high 22.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles.”

They also credited Martin for building an impressive pass rush with Watt and Bud Dupree the year prior to Watt winning his award.

“In 2020, Martin assisted with one of the top pass-rushing units in the NFL, which included the tandem of Watt and Bud Dupree, who combined for 23.0 sacks, 56 quarterback hits and 31 tackles for loss.”

Dallas needs more talent on the edge, but if they land Martin, they should have confidence that he can help whoever they land reach their full potential.

