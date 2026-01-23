Which Cowboys' Players Will Benefit Most From Christian Parker?

Throughout their search for a new defensive coordinator, the Dallas Cowboys focused heavily on candidates who had experience coaching defensive backs.

That was the case with their eventual hire, Christian Parker, who was a defensive backs coach with the Denver Broncos and a defensive pass game coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles. That experience should help tremendously in Dallas after they surrendered 4,276 yards through the air in 2025.

MORE: What Defensive Scheme Will Cowboys Run Under New DC Christian Parker?

The question from here is which players will benefit the most from Parker's appointment. That's a question Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram answered in a recent piece. He says the player who can benefit most is Shavon Revel Jr., although he also sees DaRon Bland and Caelen Carson as players who can improve under his coaching.

"Shavon Revel Jr., the team’s third-round pick in 2025, had a redshirt year for all intents and purposes. When he did make his return from a torn ACL he suffered in college, his experience in his rookie season was more about catching up to speed. Now, with Parker’s history of developing cornerbacks into elite players, Revel should be on the fast track to getting back on track early in his career," Harris wrote.

"That same philosophy could extend down to Bland and fellow cornerback Caelen Carson. Both still young despite multiple years in the league, they could have a coordinator who is mainly focused on that room’s development."

Shavon Revel Jr. could blossom into a starting role

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As Harris stated, Revel's rookie campaign was all about getting back into shape after suffering a torn ACL to end his collegiate career.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at Cornerback in 2026 NFL Draft

His performance during 2025 started out promising, but then his issues in coverage became more prominent as the season went along. He wasn't alone, however, with every cornerback struggling under Eberflus.

Before suffering his injury, Revel was seen as a second-round pick with starting potential. Under a coach with the track record of Parker's, this could be exactly what the East Carolina product needs to reach his potential.

