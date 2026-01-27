New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands Defensive Duo With Strong NFL Links

The Dallas Cowboys are going a different direction to kick off the NFL offseason, hiring Christian Parker as the team's new defensive coordinator. Parker is one of the up-and-coming coaches in the league, and now he gets to put his imprint on the team.

The hiring of Parker came at the perfect time, with NFL draft season kicking into full swing this week. Not only is the East-West Shrine Game going down at The Star on Tuesday night, but Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Alabama, are getting underway.

With the all star games, Cowboys coaches will get an opportunity to identify some upcoming talent that will help revamp the roster during the defensive overhaul. Luckily for Dallas, the team has two first-round picks to address their glaring issues.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Ideal 2026 NFL Draft Day 3 Safety Target Identified

PFF's Dalton Wasserman is the latest draftnik to share his first-round projections in a brand new mock draft, with the Cowboys continuing their focus on improving on the defensive side of the ball.

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell stands with head coach Dabo Swinney after playing the Syracuse Orange | GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Networ

A popular pick for the Cowboys which has been gaining momentum is Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, who the Cowboys land at No. 12, before addressing the league-worst secondary with a standout, versatile cornerback.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round draft projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

MORE: Cowboys Interview Assistant Linked to Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Pick No. 12: Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only does Styles come with a national championship resume from his time at Ohio State, but he also has strong NFL ties. Styles is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles and the brother of Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr.

"Dallas needs to rebuild its back seven, starting with an infusion of talent at linebacker after the unit ranked 31st in the NFL in PFF grade this season," Wasserman wrote. "Pairing Ohio State’s Sonny Styles with a healthy DeMarvion Overshown would be a strong first step. Styles’ 88.5 PFF grade ranked seventh among qualified FBS linebackers this season, and he missed just two tackles all year."

In his final season, Styles recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Make Key Decision on 3 Defensive Assistant Coaches

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Aveion Terrell, cornerback, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The younger brother of A.J. Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons, Avieon Terrell, would be an instant difference-maker for the Cowboys and add a second player in the first round with NFL bloodlines.

"An aggressive playmaker, Terrell has totaled eight forced fumbles, four sacks, two interceptions and 15 pass breakups over the past two seasons, production that has helped him earn PFF grades of at least 82.0 during that span," Wasserman wrote. "He would be a welcome addition to a Dallas defense that ranks last in the NFL in coverage grade this season."

Terrell finished his junior campaign with 48 tackles, fie forced fumbles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, and nine passes defensed.

What Defensive Scheme Will Cowboys Run Under New DC Christian Parker?

Cowboys 2025 Breakout Star Predicted To Leave For Division Rival

Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at Cornerback in 2026 NFL Draft

Which Cowboys' Players Will Benefit Most From Christian Parker?

Does Cowboys’ Track Record Make Defensive Coordinator Job Unattractive?