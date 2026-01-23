What Defensive Scheme Will Cowboys Run Under New DC Christian Parker?
It was tough to watch the Dallas Cowboys play defense in 2025. Throughout the season, players seemed uncomfortable and confused, leading to a disastrous season.
Eberflus was relieved of his duties after just one year, and Christian Parker has been named as his replacement. It's unfamiliar territory for the Cowboys, who are turning to a first-time defensive coordinator after routinely hiring former head coaches for the job.
While it's encouraging to see the front office change its approach, there's also a lot of mystery surrounding the new coach. The biggest question, of course, is what scheme will Parker utilize. That's a question Nick Harris of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram dove into.
What scheme will Christian Parker run?
Harris believes Parker will use some of the same principles as Vic Fangio, with whom he worked in Denver and Philadelphia. If that's the case, the Cowboys will be moving away from their single-high safety look to a two-safety approach.
"Dallas has run a lot of one-high safety looks over the past five seasons under Dan Quinn, Mike Zimmer and Eberflus, and the first expectation under Parker is that the defense will see a lot more two-high safety looks pre-snap that could rotate post-snap to disguise coverage and confuse opposing quarterbacks," Harris wrote.
"There was a lot of confusion among the Cowboys’ defensive players this season with zone responsibilities. And while the Fangio scheme runs its fair share of zone, it’s a lot more simplified for defensive backs to match onto their responsibilities for a zone coverage that morphs into a man coverage as the play develops. This also brings an added layer of confusion to opposing offenses and tends to force inexperienced quarterbacks into making mistakes."
Harris also said the Eagles used Cover-6 at an 18.3 percent rate. This is a hybrid of the Cover 4 and Cover 2, designed to eliminate big plays. Parker will surely put his own twist on things, but this is a good basis for where he's likely to begin.
