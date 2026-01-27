Dallas Cowboys Make Key Decision on 3 Defensive Assistant Coaches

The leading voices of the Dallas Cowboys, including owner Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer, vowed that major changes were coming on defense this offseason. Adjustments were necessary after the Cowboys finished near the bottom of the league in multiple defensive statistics.

Earlier this month, the franchise brought in Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach Christian Parker to replace Matt Eberflus. Parker has been working on building a staff since then, with the option of bringing in outside candidates or keeping current assistant coaches, remaining on the table.

MORE: Cowboys Predicted to Make $30M Move to Solve George Pickens Contract Dilemma

It appears the overhaul will continue in Dallas, with at least four assistants parting ways with the franchise due to various reasons.

Cowboys Moving On From Three Coaches On Defense

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive pass game coordinator Andre Curtis reacts in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins, the Cowboys have decided not to retain defensive pass game coordinator Andre Curtis, secondary/cornerbacks coach David Overstreet, and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.

Plus, defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton accepted a similar position with the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

That means the Cowboys have some serious work to do. Dallas has already interviewed a few prospective candidates, such as Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, Philadelphia Eagles assistant linebackers coach Ronell Williams, and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin.

Whitecotton was interviewing for the defensive coordinator job with the Titans, but still found a way to reunite with head coach Robert Saleh in Tennessee. Whitecotton worked for Saleh in five of the last six seasons.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Assistant Unfazed Despite Legitimate Interest From Titans

Curtis, Overstreet, and Borgonzi were only in Dallas for one season, following Eberflus from Chicago.

Working at the NFL level since 2006, Curtis has had stints with the Cowboys, New York Giants, St. Louis Rams, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, and Bears. Dallas allowed the most passing yards per game in the league last season.

Overstreet spent three seasons with Eberflus as Chicago's defensive backs/nickelbacks coach. He previously was a defensive quality control assistant and assistant defensive backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts. The Cowboys' cornerbacks were one of the weak spots on defense in 2025-26.

Borgonzi made his return to Dallas this past season, slotting in as linebackers coach. He worked for the Cowboys as a defensive assistant (2011-12) and offensive assistant (2013) in his first stint with the franchise. Borgonzi also gained experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, and Bears. He's been coaching in the NFL for well over a decade.

What Defensive Scheme Will Cowboys Run Under New DC Christian Parker?

Cowboys 2025 Breakout Star Predicted To Leave For Division Rival

Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at Cornerback in 2026 NFL Draft

Which Cowboys' Players Will Benefit Most From Christian Parker?

Does Cowboys’ Track Record Make Defensive Coordinator Job Unattractive?