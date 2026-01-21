The Dallas Cowboys need help on defense and will have an up close look at some of the top prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft.

It was announced recently that Dallas defensive backs coach David Overstreet would be at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama as the defensive coordinator for the National Team. That will give him a chance to scout players who could fit with the Cowboys.

While his specialty is the secondary, Overstreet should also keep an eye on defensive end prospects, which is one of the team’s primary needs. It’s also a position of strength at the Senior Bowl with star players such as Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey attending.

Overstreet won’t be coaching Bain, who is part of the American squad, but he will get to work with Bailey and fellow Texas Tech pass rusher Romello Height. Overstreet will still pay attention to the American Roster, which also has Bain’s Miami teammate Akheem Mesidor.

Here’s a quick look at the top EDGE prospects on both rosters.

National Team EDGE prospects

Texas Tech players Lee Hunter and Jacob Rodriguez celebrate Romello Height's fumble recovery. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

Romello Height, Texas Tech

David Bailey, Texas Tech

American Team EDGE prospects

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

T.J. Parker, Clemson

LT Overton, Alabama

Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Cowboys linked to multiple pass rushers in 2026 NFL draft

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey against the Arizona State Sun Devils. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have been linked to nearly every top prospect in the 2026 class, but David Bailey might be the one most often mocked to them.

Bailey, who is seen as an ideal fit if he lasts until pick No. 12, is coming off a monster season with 14.5 sacks for the Red Raiders. His teammate, Romello Height, was a breakout star with 10 sacks.

On the American Team, Bain is the biggest name but it’s unlikely he gets out of the top five. Still, it’s highly likely that at least one of these players joins the Cowboys in 2026, with Overstreet beginning the in-person scouting in Mobile.

