Cowboys great earns one of college football’s highest honors

In 2003, the Dallas Cowboys were determined to fix their roster. They were so serious about this that Jerry Jones signed legendary head coach Bill Parcells and allowed him to make most of the roster decisions.

Parcells helped turn the defense around after hitting multiple home runs in the NFL draft. One prime example was the first player Parcells selected during his tenure in Dallas, Terence Newman, who was recently named as part of the 2026 class being inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Selected at No. 5 overall, Newman had a sensational career at Kansas State. Known for his ability as a shutdown corner, Newman picked off 10 career passes and was the 2002 Big XII Defensive Player of the Year.

One of the greats.



Congrats to @terencenewman on his selection to the College Football HOF, Class of '26!@NFFNetwork x #EMAW pic.twitter.com/BAjPPJQn8C — K-State Football (@KStateFB) January 14, 2026

Often one of the fastest players on the field, Newman was also a stellar kick returner. As a senior, he averaged 28.5 yards per kick return and 14.9 on punt returns. In all, he finished with four touchdown returns. Newman also made a handful of plays on offense in 2002, catching four passes for 98 yards and a touchdown while adding 26 yards on two rushing attempts.

Terence Newman had an impressive NFL career as well

Dallas Cowboys CB Terence Newman celebrates after his fourth-quarter interception with Orlando Scandrick against Washington. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

As good as Newman was at K-State, he had just as impressive a run in the NFL. Criticized as a top-five pick due to his age (25 as a rookie), Newman had an impressive 15-year run in the NFL.

He spent nine seasons with the Cowboys, where he had 545 tackles, 122 pass breakups, and 32 interceptions.

Newman played six seasons after leaving Dallas, spending three years with the Cincinnati Bengals and three with the Minnesota Vikings. At each stop, he spent time with Mike Zimmer, who was a defensive coordinator during his time in Dallas and Cincinnati, and the head coach in Minnesota.

While he played until he was 39, Newman initially returned for another season in 2018, but instead moved to the coaching staff in Minnesota. Two years later, he worked out, but was not re-signed.

Minnesota Vikings CB Terence Newman reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Washington WR Jamison Crowder. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

